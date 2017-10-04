Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Pina Colada Cartridge .5g

by VAPEN
SativaTHC 3%CBD 9%
Strain rating:

About this product

Strain specific cartridges in delicious rich terpene flavors. Meticulously and generously hand filled, these no leak, 510 thread cartridges deliver consistent quality and flavor with each hit. Always pure, never any additives.

About this strain

Picture of Pina Colada
Pina Colada

Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.

Pina Colada effects

Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
Focused
55% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
44% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
ADD/ADHD
22% of people say it helps with add/adhd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand VAPEN
VAPEN
Shop products
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES

The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.

Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.

We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!