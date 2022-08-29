About this product
Jack Frost brings a refreshing chill for these warm summer months, like Christmas in July. This sativa hybrid is cultivated by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of citrus. This full spectrum oil this creates an uplifting and revitalized euphoria, great for the daytime activities.
Vapin Ape
Full Gram, Full Spectrum, Disposables for an evolved vaping experience.
