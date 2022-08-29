About this product
This true hybrid strain is cultivated by crossing Alien Cookies with Starfighter and Columbian. The terpenes profile is high in Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Humulene resulting in a feeling of content bliss that can be felt throughout your entire body. The taste that a smooth, creamy, funky experience that will keep you coming back for more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vapin Ape
Full Gram, Full Spectrum, Disposables for an evolved vaping experience.
Michigan Born and Bred
@Vapin__Ape
Michigan Born and Bred
@Vapin__Ape