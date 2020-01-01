At Vapor Slide we're dedicated to producing cleaner, more effective, more convenient ways to use concentrates. We combine the best cartridge tech with the best battery tech to give consumers the most versatile and reliable pen vaporizer on the market today. The Vapor Slide V-1 is a high-quality, durable, dual-purpose vaporizer that works either independently or with a water-pipe. It's small and discrete with a robust feel, larger battery, pass through USB charging and higher amperage making Vapor Slide the perfect hybrid between pen vaporizer and dab.