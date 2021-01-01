About this product

Bubba Kush 2.0 is an Indica-dominant feminized cannabis strain derived from the famous Bubble Gum strain and the legendary OG Kush strain. Bubba Kush is a true Kush classic and has built up quite a following.

This improved cross with an OG Kush resulting in Bubba Kush 2.0 has small to medium sized buds that have the dense bud structure characteristic of Indica varieties. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple and the leaves are dark green. It is an outstanding compact cannabis plant that grows comfortably in small indoor spaces and in dry, warm, sunny, temperate and Mediterranean climates. Its short flowering period makes up for its sensitivity to mould.

Upon smoking Bubba Kush 2.0 you will be introduced to an earthy and sweet taste accompanied by a piney scent. Bubba Kush has vivid green and purple buds that are coated in amber hairs. The abundance of trichomes makes this strain almost as sticky as bubblegum itself.