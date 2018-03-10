About this product

Bubba’s Gift is an Indica dominant (accidental) cross between ‘God’s Gift’ and ‘Bubba Kush’. Bubba Kush is the hybrid between Bubblegum and Hindu Kush and God’s Gift is the hybrid between OG Kush and Granddaddy Purple.

Bubba’s Gift is a strong Indica-dominant strain and the Indica/Sativa percentage is close to a pure Indica strain. Bubba’s Gift starts out quite slow in life but really picks up steam after a couple of weeks. Being mostly Indica, she grows with a short and stout stature, but has great leaf spacing allowing for optimal light penetration. The buds of this plant are large and extremely dense and are covered with orange-brown colored hairs. When ripe the flowers will appear snowy. Bubba’s Gift flowers for 6 weeks and can be grown indoors and outdoors.

The aroma that is being produced by this strain is sweet with earthy and dessert spicy odors. When the plant is crushed, a complex blend of smells, will emerge. The flavor of this strain distinguishes from the smell. The different sorts of sweetness are dominating the aroma but are subtle in the flavor.