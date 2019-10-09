About this product
Headband is an elegant plant with quite an open structure, which results in better light penetration and thus in large, compact, resinous buds. Soil seems to do the best in coaxing out the flavors of the strain, but it also yields well in all hydro grow mediums, as well as outdoors. She is a great strain for beginning to novice growers, as the strain needs little attention and nutrients to attain good results. It requires a short growing period indoors and enjoys temperate, dry, warm and Mediterranean climates outdoors. Resistant to moisture.
Headband exhibits a slightly sour smell, somewhat reminiscent of diesel fuel. Other notes in the flavor portfolio include pine, musty earth and citrus fruit. The high is definitely cerebral, producing powerful, invigorating, euphoric and long-lasting effects. This is always a very uplifting strain that never disappoints.
Headband, also known as simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
