About this product

New Chinese hybrid related to Orient Express. Kali Mist Sativa was crossed to the China Yunnan Indica.

An ideal female was selected from this cross. A plant with exotic incensey bouquet and excellent Sativa effect but with Indica behavior. Strong and robust, fast flowering and excellent adaptability to indoor growing. The ideal female was backcrossed again to China Yunnan to stabilize this behavior. In order to obtain the best result indoors, we recommend warm temperatures (around 25ºC) during the growing and the first 4 weeks of flowering. In the last month of the flowering process, temperatures should be reduced to 20ºC.

Wood, earthy, incense, mango with floral touches of violets. Complex Sativa/Indica effect. Psychedelic and uplifting Sativa effect at the beginning, with sedative enveloping sensations at the end of the trip.