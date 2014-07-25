About this product
An ideal female was selected from this cross. A plant with exotic incensey bouquet and excellent Sativa effect but with Indica behavior. Strong and robust, fast flowering and excellent adaptability to indoor growing. The ideal female was backcrossed again to China Yunnan to stabilize this behavior. In order to obtain the best result indoors, we recommend warm temperatures (around 25ºC) during the growing and the first 4 weeks of flowering. In the last month of the flowering process, temperatures should be reduced to 20ºC.
Wood, earthy, incense, mango with floral touches of violets. Complex Sativa/Indica effect. Psychedelic and uplifting Sativa effect at the beginning, with sedative enveloping sensations at the end of the trip.
About this strain
Kali China, bred by Ace Seeds, is a 75% indica strain that combines an uplifting Kali Mist with the potent China Yunnan. This strain inherits stimulating and engaging effects from its sativa parent along with a short flowering time from the China Yunnan indica. Aromas of sweet mango intermix with earthy notes of hash and spice in an intricate flavor profile. Kali China’s effects command relaxation, but leave the mind nimble enough for conversation and focus. When grown indoors, Kali China finishes flowering after 45 to 55 days while outdoor gardens complete their bloom during the September-October transition.
