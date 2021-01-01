About this product

Lemon Garlic is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain obtained through a strict selection of True OG, carried out with more than 6 generations.

The result is a splendid, medium-sized plant which gives off a very pleasant scent with hints of garlic, citrus and pine. Rapid vegetative growth allows for short transitional periods into flowering. Large thin leaves with ample spacing allows for light to penetrate into secondary sites. Rather surprisingly, she only requires small amounts of feed to stay healthy, which is likely to appeal to novices who are still getting to grips with feeding schedules. You can expect generous yields for your effort.

The taste and aroma of Lemon Garlic carries a strong hint of garlic, finely mixed with citrus, lemon and pine. It all comes together to make a unique and mouth-watering flavor that is sure to be an instant favourite.