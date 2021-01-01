About this product

Lemon Thai Kush is a mostly Sativa cross between landrace Thai and Hawaiian strains. Well known for massive, thick colas that produce a twisted psychedelic high, this variety is a grenade for cash-croppers.

She carries with it the flavors and scents of its Lemon Thai predecessor – citrusy and a bit tropical. Mixed with the kush side of the cannabis spectrum, it becomes a hybrid strain with high yields and resinous buds. Lemon Thai Kush is recommended to all growers, indoor and outdoor, looking to try a South-east Asian Sativa that can be high-yielding, flavorful and quicker finishing. Lemon Thai Kush holds up exceptional to mould problems and is also resistant to powdery mildew.

Complex and refreshing, the aroma of Lemon Thai Kush reminds of citrus, fresh flowers and cedar. The flavor is rich and intense, with hints of lemon, pine, pepper and exotic woods. The powerful long las- ting effect is slightly more cerebral than physical. The supreme high is one that you’ll never forget!