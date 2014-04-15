About this product
This outstanding, vigorous cannabis plant can assimilate constant fertilization thanks to its strong root system, which leads to a solid structure that favours the development of huge buds. High calyx to leaf ratio makes for easy trimming. It is important to bear in mind that it is sensitive to moisture. Grows best as a multi-branch plant.
During maturation the plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without the mind-numbing effect that many Indica strains produce.
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
