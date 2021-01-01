About this product

The Nepalese is a strong and compact highland Sativa with short flowering and excellent resistance against mould and cold. The Nepalese was crossed with a touch of Jamaican’85 to add vigor, yield, bluish colors and the classic positive Jamaican effect to the final hybrid, whilst maintaining the compact original Nepalese behavior.

Excellent Sativa for rainy and cold climates, and for indoor growing. Nepal Jam has acquired a surprising resistance against cold, rain and fungus. Its flowers will be dense and resinous and they will be perfect for making a hash of great quality. Nepalese Jam buds have minty, furry, forest green nugs with sparse amber hairs and a coating of super thick, bright, white, chunky, crystal trichomes. The plant has a remarkable calyx-leaf relationship, giving you a very good yield.

Nepalese Jam has a sweet lemon lime flavor with hints of fresh citrus and pepper. The aroma is very earthy and citrusy with a pungent spice to it. As for its effect, it is mental, energizing and uplifting, but most long lasting.