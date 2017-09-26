About this product

Orient express is a potent Sativa/Indica f1 hybrid that combines the high yield of aromatic and resinous flowers from a Vietnam Black mother, with the low height and short flowering time of the China Yunnan Indica.

Excellent adaptability to indoor growing. Orient Express is a strain that generally requires high levels of nutrients, therefore you should feed her generously until the 6th flowering week in order to produce a boundless harvest. Recommended for the Sativa lovers with small gardens. Due to the potent aroma and delicious taste of the finished bud, it might be a good idea to grow Orient Express entirely organically, as chemical feeding and excessive additives can dull the flavors.

A deep and organic cannabis aroma appears from the beginning of her flowering. Earthy and floral, the smoke is light and brings on a very clear, very smooth sativa high without any paranoia.