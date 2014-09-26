About this product
Pineapple Skunk is a Sativa/Indica feminized cannabis strain. The origins of Pineapple Skunk have more than proven their personality: Big Bud and a selection of Skunks.
Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike. This elegant aromatic plant that does particularly well in SOG and SCROG and requires just growth control when cultivated indoors. Pineapple Skunk has a very strong, penetrating odour. The buds have long lumpy spade-shaped light minty green nugs with dark furry amber hairs and a thick frosty coating of white crystal trichomes.
This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. The Pineapple Skunk high has fast hard-hitting effects that are powered by a moderately high THC level that ranges on average between 15-19%.
Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike. This elegant aromatic plant that does particularly well in SOG and SCROG and requires just growth control when cultivated indoors. Pineapple Skunk has a very strong, penetrating odour. The buds have long lumpy spade-shaped light minty green nugs with dark furry amber hairs and a thick frosty coating of white crystal trichomes.
This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. The Pineapple Skunk high has fast hard-hitting effects that are powered by a moderately high THC level that ranges on average between 15-19%.
About this strain
Pineapple Skunk
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.
Pineapple Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!