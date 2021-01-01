About this product

This Sativa dominant hybrid is the result of a sweet Cherry Afghan x Sour Diesel.

Fast and vigorous vegetative growth, its long spacing between the nodal sites make for ample light penetration to secondary regions of the plant. Little time is needed for the vegetative state, as Raspberry Diesel will more than double during the flowering period. Trellising is recommended to maximize production, as large, rock hard raspberry shaped buds will appear all the way down the stem. Known for having an incredibly high resin level. She finishes in just 9-10 weeks. The sweet berry essence is supported by hints of anise and gassy notes. Effects are quite functional for daytime use and are great for active use. Raspberry Diesel is a unique and meticulously selected phenotype, specifically for the collector’s library.

The Raspberry Diesel strain flavor profile is a mix of sweet and sour. Sweet berry overtones finish with strong petrol-filled undertones which transfer directly back to the pallet. Great for creative activity and finishes with a relaxing body high. Raspberry Diesel is a fantastic alternative to our very Indica heavy line-up.