Snow moon is a vigorous and tasty hashplant hybrid with genetics from 2 excellent elite hashplants: the famous purple Pakistan Chitral Kush and the China Yunnan.

Snow Moon has a compact, robust structure and is almost 100 % Indica full blood. Yields can be very good, especially outdoors. The plant has a good resistance to pests, diseases and temperature variations. She can be grown outdoors with great success up to 47° of latitude. Average doses of nutrient are required throughout the lifecycle of the plant. The structure is typically Indica with good branching and very wide, dark green leaves. The hash produced from this strain is exceptional.

Emanating a sticky and appealing resin that smells like forest fruits bubblegum.Rounded and ‘mouth watering’ aromas. The effect is somewhat warm and pleasant and has a happy psychoactive touch.