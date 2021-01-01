About this product

Snow Moon is a hybrid which combines genetics from Pakistan and China. The famous purple Pakistan Chitral Kush and the China Yunnan.

Snow Moon displays 2 main phenotypes. Firstly, we have the ‘white’ pheno, with higher influence coming from the China Yunnan hashplant. This pheno matures producing a thick and shiny layer of resins all over the flowers and closer leaves, giving her a ‘snowy’ appearance that reminds us the best expressions of the white family from the 90’s. On the other hand, we also find the ‘blackberry’ pheno, with evident pakistani influence, that produces beautiful purple flowers with reddish hints. Compact and robust structure, almost 100% Indica full blood. Big, thick, lush and dark-green leaves. The node lenght is usually very short. Excellent branching in certain individuals.

The Pakistani phenotype is emanating a sticky and appealing resin that smells like forest fruits bubblegum. Both phenos produce indica plants of remarkable quality, with a warm, pleasant and happy psycho-activity, and always rounded and ‘mouth watering’ aromas.