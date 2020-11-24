About this product
For connoisseurs of Sour Diesel strains, this is often considered the holy grail and if you haven’t tried it yet, maybe it’s time you did. The plant will reward your work with large, elongated, compact buds complemented by a rich complex aroma. Indoors it performs best with a short growth period. A cannabis plant that boasts balanced properties. The medium-sized dense neon green nugs are furry, specked with amber and gold hairs and caked in fine crystal trichomes.
The aroma of this cannabis hybrid is a pleasant combination of ripe fruit and oil. The flavor is rich and complex, with hints of tropical fruit, oil and exotic wood. The effect, typically Sativa, is euphoric, uplifting, powerful and long-lasting. Sour Diesel is sure to please!
About this strain
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
