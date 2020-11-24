About this product

Sour Diesel is a Sativa-dominant feminized cannabis strain that belongs to the Diesel family. Sour Diesel is a very vigorous plant. Just give her enough water and plenty of sun. The original elite Diesel clone was selected for her extra vigor, yield and potency and all of these traits have transferred successfully to the seed line.

For connoisseurs of Sour Diesel strains, this is often considered the holy grail and if you haven’t tried it yet, maybe it’s time you did. The plant will reward your work with large, elongated, compact buds complemented by a rich complex aroma. Indoors it performs best with a short growth period. A cannabis plant that boasts balanced properties. The medium-sized dense neon green nugs are furry, specked with amber and gold hairs and caked in fine crystal trichomes.

The aroma of this cannabis hybrid is a pleasant combination of ripe fruit and oil. The flavor is rich and complex, with hints of tropical fruit, oil and exotic wood. The effect, typically Sativa, is euphoric, uplifting, powerful and long-lasting. Sour Diesel is sure to please!