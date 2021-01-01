About this product

Truthband is a feminized Indica-dominant cannabis strain mixing 707 Head Band with The Truth, producing a plant that is tall with a good open growth structure, allowing plenty of light to the inner parts of the plant and making her ideal for all types of terrain.

Cola formation is abundant and the kolas themselves are large, dominant and fluffy. This outstanding medium-sized/big plant is easy-to-grow and spectacular during the flowering period, as it is covered by different reddish and purplish hues. It performs well both indoors and outdoors, but it grows happier in temperate Mediterranean climates. Truthband is also a very resilient strain, to both mould and pests, as well as novice growing errors, making her an ideal top shelf strain of cannabis seeds to learn with.

The flavor and aroma of this cannabis strain are really deep, with notes of spiced fruit, lemon, oil and pine. Its long-lasting and potent effect, cerebral as well as physical, will take you to very distant places. It is the perfect cannabis strain for those looking for potency and richness at all levels. It is a classic Californian strain which boasts a delicious and unique flavor.