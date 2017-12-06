About this product

Super Sativa hybrid with strong stimulant, uplifting and psychedelic effects. Zamal is an exotic African Sativa from la reunion island, close to Madagascar, famous for its extreme vigor and legendary psychedelic effect.

An excellent Zamal mother selected for its trippy effect, fast flowering and remarkable sweet carrot and floral fragrances, was pollinated by the powerful Golden Tiger in order to create Zamaldelica. A super Sativa hybrid with strong uplifting and lysergic effect and amazing vigorous growth. Zamaldelica is known for its outstanding potency, very high THC content and the quality of its effect have no parallel in recent sativa breeding.

Sweet carrot, mango, orange, flowers and resins. Very powerful, refined effect of premium quality. Clear, euphoric, stimulating and soaring. Very psychedelic in certain cases.