An excellent Zamal mother selected for its trippy effect, fast flowering and remarkable sweet carrot and floral fragrances, was pollinated by the powerful Golden Tiger in order to create Zamaldelica. A super Sativa hybrid with strong uplifting and lysergic effect and amazing vigorous growth. Zamaldelica is known for its outstanding potency, very high THC content and the quality of its effect have no parallel in recent sativa breeding.
Sweet carrot, mango, orange, flowers and resins. Very powerful, refined effect of premium quality. Clear, euphoric, stimulating and soaring. Very psychedelic in certain cases.
Zamaldelica by Ace Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain from La Reunion Island near Madagascar. It is a cross of Zamal and Golden Tiger, and is famous for its heady, psychedelic effects and powerful physical vigor. The bright, spear-like colas are wrapped in red hairs and express a unique aroma of sweet carrot, mango, and citrus. This strain’s powerful mental effects leave the mind soaring and could overwhelm the uninitiated sativa consumer. Zamaldelica has an extended flowering period of approximately 11 to 14 weeks.
