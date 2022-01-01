About this product
Lawrence Taylor - Pain Master CBD Cream - 1000mg is the ultimate in post-workout and fitness support skin lotions.
Cooling effect when applied to the skin this is a high end topical that you can depend on daily. The effects don’t take long to kick in and they have a lasting effect.
Cooling effect when applied to the skin this is a high end topical that you can depend on daily. The effects don’t take long to kick in and they have a lasting effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!