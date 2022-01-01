

My, my, my! What a flavorful strain we were able to get our hands on! Big Buds accompanied with an amazingly sweet/sour aroma along with a Cannabinoid profile of 22.7% you will not be disappointed with this strain. Stock up now because when this one is gone, she's gone!



This is considered some of our best buds!



What is CBD:



CBD is a naturally occurring cannabidiol found in hemp. Unlike Delta-9, it has low THC levels, less than 0.03%, and is not psychoactive. When used, it may impart a mild feeling of relaxation and calm. CBD hemp buds are an appealing option for those who want to experience the relaxing effects of cannabis without intoxication. CB1 receptors are found throughout the body and brain, whereas most CB2 receptors are only present in organs like the digestive tract and immune system.