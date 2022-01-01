One of our newest editions to the family, Blueberry Haze, sporting green and orange hairs, these buds are hand trimmed to perfection! Great flavor profile, almost sweet & fruity, to match a smooth flavor profile. Sativa leaning, this day time strain is great for everyday use!



Limited supply on this one, act fast before it sells out!



This is considered some of our best buds!

What is CBD:



CBD is a naturally occurring cannabidiol found in hemp. Unlike Delta-9, it has low THC levels, less than 0.03%, and is not psychoactive. When used, it may impart a mild feeling of relaxation and calm. CBD hemp buds are an appealing option for those who want to experience the relaxing effects of cannabis without intoxication. CB1 receptors are found throughout the body and brain, whereas most CB2 receptors are only present in organs like the digestive tract and immune system.