Donnie Burger Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA



The Donnie Burger is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that includes a pungent aroma of ammonia and other dank smells. This strain is known for its relaxing and arousing vibes. It’s important to note that you may be more giggly than usual.



Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA Disposables Vapes



This device contains 1 gram of Cold Cured THCA Live Rosin, extracted through a solventless, low-temperature process that preserves delicate cannabinoids and terpenes. The result is a clean, flavorful, and highly potent experience—perfect for those seeking full-spectrum effects without the use of harsh solvents.



Indica THCA Strain



Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.

read more