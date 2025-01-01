About this product
King Louis XIII Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
The King Louis XIII is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that combines woody, piney, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.
Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to the process of flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.
Indica THCA Strain
Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.
The King Louis XIII is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that combines woody, piney, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.
Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to the process of flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.
Indica THCA Strain
Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
King Louis XIII Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
The King Louis XIII is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that combines woody, piney, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.
Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to the process of flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.
Indica THCA Strain
Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.
The King Louis XIII is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that combines woody, piney, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.
Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce
Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to the process of flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.
Indica THCA Strain
Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VAYU
At VAYU, we redefine high-end cannabis with a carefully curated selection of exotic indoor boutique THCA flower, pre-rolls, disposable vapes, concentrates, and gummies. Our mission is to provide top-tier exotic strains and premium products, ensuring unmatched flavor, potency, and effects.
We take pride in sourcing and crafting high-potency products with rich terpene profiles, guaranteeing a smooth and potent experience for both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers. Whether you seek pure relaxation, creativity, or a euphoric boost, VAYU has the ideal product for you.
We take pride in sourcing and crafting high-potency products with rich terpene profiles, guaranteeing a smooth and potent experience for both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers. Whether you seek pure relaxation, creativity, or a euphoric boost, VAYU has the ideal product for you.
Notice a problem?Report this item