King Louis XIII Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



The King Louis XIII is an Indica strain with a flavor profile that combines woody, piney, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.



Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to the process of flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.



Indica THCA Strain



Indica strains tend to have more body-relaxing qualities, providing a mellow and chill vibe. It is often referred to as a night-time strain because it promotes more sedative and couch-locked properties when compared to other strains.

read more