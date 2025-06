Melted Strawberries Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA



The Melted Strawberries is a Hybrid strain with a flavor profile that includes strawberries, mixed berries, and a chemical aroma. This strain is renowned for its euphoric and uplifting effects. Also, it promotes happy and positive vibes.



Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA Disposables Vapes



This device contains 1 gram of Cold Cured THCA Live Rosin, extracted through a solventless, low-temperature process that preserves delicate cannabinoids and terpenes. The result is a clean, flavorful, and highly potent experience—perfect for those seeking full-spectrum effects without the use of harsh solvents.



Hybrid THCA Strain



Hybrid strains are well-balanced and can vary depending on the dominant strain. On average, a Hybrid strain will provide a head high with body relaxation, and sometimes a body high, allowing for the exploration of creativity. It’s often referred to as an anytime strain because it can be enjoyed at any time of day.

