OG Kush Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



The OG Kush strain is a Hybrid with a flavor profile that includes a mix of woody, pine, and earthy aromas. This strain offers a good balance of chill vibes, including relaxation and reduced tiredness. However, be prepared, as this strain is known to induce the munchies.



Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to a process that involves flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.



Hybrid THCA Strain



Hybrid strains are well-balanced and can vary depending on the dominant strain. On average, a Hybrid strain will provide a head high with body relaxation, and sometimes a body high, allowing for the exploration of creativity. It’s often referred to as an anytime strain because it can be enjoyed at any time of day.

