Get a blazing start to your day with VAYU’s Sour Tangie Liquid Diamonds THCA Disposable Vape – Sativa. Experience the exhilarating taste of sweet citrusy diesel flavor packed into a convenient 2500mg disposable vape. This product’s premium blend of THCA, HHCO, THCP, and HHCP fuels positivity and uplifts you instantly. Shop Liquid Diamonds THCA disposable vapes at our website and discover the joy and convenience of Sour Tangie in every puff.



