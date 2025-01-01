Tropicana Cherry Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



The Tropicana Cherry strain is sativa-dominant, with a flavor profile that includes hints of berries, tree fruit, and other tropical flavors. This strain is uplifting and very euphoric. It’s not super dense, but it does make for a good afternoon pick-me-up.



Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce



Our Live Resin THCA Diamond Sauce is a premium concentrate that comes in a ready-to-use disposable vape device. Unlike dabs, this version is designed for vaping—no rig required. The term “Live Resin” refers to a process that involves flash-freezing the flower immediately after harvest to preserve the full flavor and potency of the plant. “Diamond Sauce” refers to the thick, terpene-rich concentrate inside, made from THCA crystals and live resin extract. The result is a smooth, powerful, and flavorful vaping experience that delivers full-spectrum effects in a convenient, portable form.



Sativa THCA Strain



Sativa-dominant strains offer a euphoric experience that is primarily felt in the head. Additionally, they are known as daytime strains due to their energetic and uplifting properties. Most users enjoy Sativa for its upbeat qualities and the focus it provides.

