About this product
Ze Chem Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA
The Ze Chem is a Sativa strain with a flavor profile that combines coffee, diesel, and chemical aromas. This strain offers euphoric and creative vibes while providing the right amount of energy to complete any task.
Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA Disposables Vapes
This device contains 1 gram of Cold Cured THCA Live Rosin, extracted through a solventless, low-temperature process that preserves delicate cannabinoids and terpenes. The result is a clean, flavorful, and highly potent experience—perfect for those seeking full-spectrum effects without the use of harsh solvents.
Sativa THCA Strain
Sativa strains are known for their uplifting and energizing effects, making them ideal for daytime use. These strains typically deliver a cerebral head high that promotes focus, creativity, and a positive mood. Sativa THCA strains are often chosen by users looking for a boost in motivation or social engagement without feeling sluggish or weighed down.
About this brand
VAYU
At VAYU, we redefine high-end cannabis with a carefully curated selection of exotic indoor boutique THCA flower, pre-rolls, disposable vapes, concentrates, and gummies. Our mission is to provide top-tier exotic strains and premium products, ensuring unmatched flavor, potency, and effects.
We take pride in sourcing and crafting high-potency products with rich terpene profiles, guaranteeing a smooth and potent experience for both cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers. Whether you seek pure relaxation, creativity, or a euphoric boost, VAYU has the ideal product for you.
