Ze Chem Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA



The Ze Chem is a Sativa strain with a flavor profile that combines coffee, diesel, and chemical aromas. This strain offers euphoric and creative vibes while providing the right amount of energy to complete any task.



Live Rosin Cold Cured THCA Disposables Vapes



This device contains 1 gram of Cold Cured THCA Live Rosin, extracted through a solventless, low-temperature process that preserves delicate cannabinoids and terpenes. The result is a clean, flavorful, and highly potent experience—perfect for those seeking full-spectrum effects without the use of harsh solvents.



Sativa THCA Strain



Sativa strains are known for their uplifting and energizing effects, making them ideal for daytime use. These strains typically deliver a cerebral head high that promotes focus, creativity, and a positive mood. Sativa THCA strains are often chosen by users looking for a boost in motivation or social engagement without feeling sluggish or weighed down.

read more