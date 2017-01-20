Experience the deep relaxation journey with VAYU’s Hardcore OG Liquid Diamonds THCA + HHCO + THCP + HHCP Disposable Vape. Our Hardcore OG THCA Disposable Vape introduces a potent Indica strain, known for its unique flavor profile – an enticing blend of sweet, spiced honey tea with a hint of gas.



The Hardcore OG Liquid Diamonds THCA Disposable Vape delivers users a harmonious balance of relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness, making it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day. With each puff of our Hardcore OG Disposable Vape, let the day’s worries melt away as you experience the potent calming effects of this heavy Indica strain.



Infused with THCA, HHCO, THCP HHCP, this Hardcore OG Disposable Vape creates a symphony of powerful cannabinoids designed to deliver enhanced relaxation. Embrace the power of serenity with VAYU’s Hardcore OG Liquid Diamonds THCA + HHCO + THCP + HHCP Disposable Vape.

