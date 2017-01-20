About this product
Hardcore OG THCA Liquid Diamonds Disposable Vape
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesHeadache
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedTingly
- Helps with:StressPainInsomnia
- Terpenes:LimoneneCaryophylleneMyrcene
Hardcore OG effects are mostly calming.
Hardcore OG potency is higher THC than average.
Hardcore OG, also known as "Hardcore OG Kush," is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Big Bud with DJ Short Blueberry. Hardcore OG is a California strain bred with the stalwart cannabis veteran in mind. Its dense, pungent buds produce thick coats of resin that can be extracted for potent (and we mean potent) concentrates. The weight of Hardcore OG's indica side sinks throughout the body - submerging stress, pain, and other ailments under its crushing THC content.
