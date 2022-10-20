Benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil:

• Helps to instill calm, normal emotional balance and ease

• Supports a healthy digestive tract and strong immune system

• Promotes healthy joints, flexibility, and a normal inflammatory response



Treatibles can help animals exhibiting anxiety, discomfort, loss of appetite, digestive tract issues, and more.



We source the exceptional broad spectrum hemp oil from our organic hemp farm in South Carolina.



The proprietary formula features a blend of naturally occurring CBD, supporting cannabinoids, terpenes and several other beneficial compounds, creating a truly distinct oil.



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

A proprietary blend of turmeric and Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil



INACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

Chickpea Flour, cinnamon, organic coconut oil, kale, molasses, pumpkin, sunflower lecithin, tapioca



DIRECTION FOR USE – LARGE CHEWS:



Minimum: 1 chew per 40 lbs of an animal’s weight

Maximum: 10 chews per 40 lbs of an animal’s weight



Administer every 4-8 hours as needed

Each large Treatibles chew contains 4 mg Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil

For pets needing extra support, administration can be increased



Treatibles are non-psychoactive and non-toxic



Based on millions of administrations and data, hemp poses no undue risk to the animal



Pet parents should observe their animal before and after administration of Treatibles to determine optimal response. You know your pet better than anyone else.



STORAGE:

Treatibles chews will stay fresh for up to 2 years when tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place.