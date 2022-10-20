Benefits of Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil:

• Helps to instill calm, normal emotional balance and ease

• Supports a healthy digestive tract and strong immune system

• Promotes healthy joints, flexibility, and a normal inflammatory response



Treatibles can help animals exhibiting anxiety, discomfort, loss of appetite, digestive tract issues, and more.



We sources the exceptional broad spectrum hemp oil from our organic hemp farm in South Carolina.



The proprietary formula features a blend of naturally occurring CBD, supporting cannabinoids, terpenes and several other beneficial compounds, creating a truly distinct oil.



ACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

A proprietary blend of turmeric and Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil



INACTIVE INGREDIENTS:

Chickpea Flour, cinnamon, organic coconut oil, molasses, sunflower lecithin, sweet potato, tapioca, turkey



DIRECTIONS FOR USE – SMALL CHEWS:



Minimum: 1 chew per 10 lbs of an animal’s weight

Maximum: 10 chews per 10 lbs of an animal’s weight



Administer every 4-8 hours as needed

Each small Treatibles chew contains 1 mg Organic Broad Spectrum Hemp Oil

For pets needing extra support, administration can be increased

Treatibles are non-psychoactive and non-toxic



Based on millions of administrations and data, hemp poses no undue risk to the animal