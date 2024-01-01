Lights Out THC Sleep Gummies | 25% off with LEAFLY25
Counting sheep is for kids, nap time is for amateurs, but if you’re ready to be serious about sleep we’ve got you covered. This gummy channels black out curtains, freshly washed sheets, fluffy pillows, and all the things deep sleep dreams are made of. Don’t settle for a sub-par snooze, switch the lights out and be great in bed.
Extra Strength Full Spectrum Hemp Extract + Melatonin + L’theanine is the literal dream team of sleep ingredients. Here’s how to best use this powerhouse squad for the serenest snooze.
Step 1: Take 1 lights out gummy about 30 minutes before bed.
Step 2: Feel a sense of calm take over your body and lean into it by listening to some soft music, reading a few pages of a book, or just doing nothing. That’s cool too.
Step 3: Set your alarm and your intentions for a productive morning. It’s time to turn the lights out and soak in your sweet dreams.
Dosing Details:
30 gummies per bottle
50 mg CBD: 5 mg Extra Strength Full Spectrum THC per gummy
100 mg of L’theanine per gummy
3 mg Melatonin per gummy
Life is a journey, filled with obstacles. Sometimes those obstacles threaten to overwhelm us in the form of stress, burnout, pain, and fatigue, but the more we listen to and care for our bodies the easier it becomes to endure those obstacles and stay in a preferred state of comfort, health and happiness.
Well-being doesn’t have to be a temporary feeling. Well-being can be a constant state; the way we experience life. Nature has provided us with many ways to unlock this state, and innovations in science continue to build upon what mother nature started in order to improve our ability to overcome the stressors that try to block us from it.
At Vena, we are driven by the desire to awaken your vitality, and to enable you to get not only the most out of each day, but the best. We are constantly innovating new ways to fuse powerful elements of nature and science together to provide you with simple solutions that deliver comfort, health, and happiness so you can say no to stress, say no to pain, say no to fatigue, and choose to truly experience well-being.
