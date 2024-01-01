No Worries 5mg THC Gummies | 25% off with LEAFLY25

Introducing the gummy that will give you a high tolerance for just about anything life throws your way. Zoom meetings testing your patience? No worries. Kids having a meltdown and terrorizing the house? No worries. In-laws on their way over for dinner? No worries, take a gummy.

It’s time to calm down.

Step 1: Take 1 No Worries gummy when you need to calm down.
Step 2: Watch the world’s daily chaos slide on by as you slip into a deep relaxation.
Step 3: Take on the day’s twists and turns with a steady serenity.

Dosing Details:
30 gummies per bottle
50 mg CBD: 5 mg Extra Strength Full Spectrum THC per gummy
100 mg L-Theanine per gummy

Life is a journey, filled with obstacles. Sometimes those obstacles threaten to overwhelm us in the form of stress, burnout, pain, and fatigue, but the more we listen to and care for our bodies the easier it becomes to endure those obstacles and stay in a preferred state of comfort, health and happiness.​

Well-being doesn’t have to be a temporary feeling. Well-being can be a constant state; the way we experience life. Nature has provided us with many ways to unlock this state, and innovations in science continue to build upon what mother nature started in order to improve our ability to overcome the stressors that try to block us from it.​​

At Vena, we are driven by the desire to awaken your vitality, and to enable you to get not only the most out of each day, but the best. We are constantly innovating new ways to fuse powerful elements of nature and science together to provide you with simple solutions that deliver comfort, health, and happiness so you can say no to stress, say no to pain, say no to fatigue, and choose to truly experience well-being. ​
