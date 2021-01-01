Loading…
Venice Cookie Company

The Hippie 100mg 10-pack

Trail mix. Granola. Oats. This vegan beauty makes love, not war. With peanut butter and dried cherries, it’s so good, it’ll make you want to hug a tree. Each childproof resealable pouch contains 100mg THC. 10mg THC per cookie. 10 cookies per pouch. VEGAN.

DOSING
Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.
