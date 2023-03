The Veosa 4-part grinder is made from aluminum and has a soft touch rubberized silicone coating. This grinder feels amazing in hand and has minimal branding for an upscale look. As part of the kit you also get a custom solid brass, mirror polished spoon for filling joints, bowls, or pipes. Flip the spoon around and slide your filtered joint into the hole for use as a quick roach clip.

