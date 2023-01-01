Elevate your next session with a beautiful ceramic rolling tray. Toss the cafeteria tray and use something that looks great when in use and not. Designed by Veosa, our rolling tray is the perfect size for a quick roll up. The smooth matte finish and tapered design helps keep your flower tidy and right where you want it. The bottom has soft felt feet to keep your tray from getting scratched or damaged. A truly unique tray that's hand made in Portland, OR, and is limited to only 100. Once it's gone, it's gone!



Size: 9 5/8in X 7 1/8in X .75in

