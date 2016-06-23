About this product

A high CBD Sativa dominant phenotype with a ratio of CBD:THC of 1:25 that induces no psychoactive effects but yields all of the medicinal benefits. Its High CBD content and no psychoactive effects have made ACDC an excellent source of relief for children with epilepsy and patients with pain, anxiety, multiple sclerosis and negative effects of chemotherapy. Its flavor profile is earthy with hints of citrus notes.