About this product
(True OG x Chocolate Rain)
Chocolate OG is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains. True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its Indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier and with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/ grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
Chocolate OG is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains. True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its Indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier and with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/ grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
About this strain
Chocolate OG
Chocolate OG by is another chocolatey genetic cross from THClones. This strain was created through the union of pungent parent strains True OG and Chocolate Rain. Its indica-dominant genetics offer relaxing qualities that get heavier with continued consumption. Giggly euphoria and bright citrus/grapefruit aromas speak to traditional OG attributes inherited from True OG. The taste takes on a cheesy, nutty flavor upon combustion, leaving a savory note on the palate.
Chocolate OG effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
verano
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.