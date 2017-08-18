verano
East Coast Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!