East Coast Sour Diesel (or ECSD) is an active and motivating, deceptively potent (THC levels reportedly reaching 20%), not-ideal-for-beginners, joyful, optimistic, lucid and functional, Sativa-Dominant, daytime hybrid descendant of Sour Diesel. Acutely focused and chatty, this oak fire, pine and (of course) diesel strain prompted one consumer to dub it "the energy drink of weed.