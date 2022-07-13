Verano cannabis oils are the cleanest form of concentrated cannabis oils available. We use organic food-grade ethanol as a safe extraction solvent, maintaining the integrity of the terpene profiles of each strain. We never ‚Äúcut‚Äù or dilute our cannabis oil with any other substances, therefore assuring the purest, highest quality product. The disposable 300mg traveler vapes feature the same premium distillate and natural terpenes.