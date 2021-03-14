About this product
G Purps is an indica-hybrid cross from G6 and Purple Punch. This strain is the color purple in cannabis, like a juicy berry with hints of jet fuel and heavy euphoria. Distinctive, violet hues and an exuberant cannabinoid profile make this strain an instant classic.
Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene
About this strain
G Purps is another name for the indica marijuana strain Granddaddy Purple. Despite having different names, G Purps provides the same effects, flavors, and lineage as Granddaddy Purple. Depending on your location, you may find that G Purps is the preferred nomenclature for this strain.
G Purps effects
