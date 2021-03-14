About this product
Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene
Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness.
About this strain
G Purps is another name for the indica marijuana strain Granddaddy Purple. Despite having different names, G Purps provides the same effects, flavors, and lineage as Granddaddy Purple. Depending on your location, you may find that G Purps is the preferred nomenclature for this strain.
