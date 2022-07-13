G Purps is an indica-hybrid cross from G6 and Purple Punch. This strain is the color purple in cannabis, like a juicy berry with hints of jet fuel and heavy euphoria. Distinctive, violet hues and an exuberant cannabinoid profile make this strain an instant classic.



Top Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene, B-Caryophyllene



--



Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method.