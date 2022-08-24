About this product
G6, also known as Jet Fuel or Jet Fuel OG, is a pungent sativa-dominant hybrid strain from 303 Seeds, based out of Colorado. The top reported aromas are a sweet diesel or chemical scent reminiscent of gasoline, living up to its nickname. The top reported flavors are similarly pungent and include skunk and diesel.
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.