Single 1G pre-roll in a convenient tube. Each Verano pre-roll is precisely packed to perfection with premium ground flower and housed in all-natural cones.
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.