Ghost Train Haze

by verano
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

This 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup winning strain is a Sativa cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Its crystal-capped trichomes deliver a potent dose of THC to help combat pain, depression, appetite loss and a host of other conditions. Its flavor profile consists of a heavy sweet pine scent.

About this strain

Picture of Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

Ghost Train Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
792 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand verano
verano
Shop products
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.