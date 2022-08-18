"Grand Doggy Purps, or Grand Doggy Purple, is a nicely potent (THC 16-20%), quick-to-come-on, initially energetic, focused and functionally productive, 80/20, Indica-Dominant (it is indeed), prepared-for-anything hybrid mix of Granddaddy Purple (GDP) and ChemDawg D. Not-ideal-for-beginners, this sweet/sour, grape, skunk and red wine strain is slightly sedating but not sleepy.



Verano Smalls are perfectly cured premium flower featuring junior-sized buds. Smalls deliver all the same potency and award-winning genetics as our larger buds, packaged in our glass jar for optimal freshness."